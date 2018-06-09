SOPL seeks for teen volunteers

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the ninth straight year, the South Orange Public Library is looking for students entering grades six through 12 who would like to help during the library’s Summer Reading Program to apply to be a VolunTEEN. Those interested must attend one of four orientation sessions and VolunTEEN Day on Friday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The orientation sessions are: Saturday, June 16, at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, June 19, at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, June 20, at 4 p.m; and Thursday, June 21, at 5 p.m. Any questions? Contact volunteer coordinator Keisha Miller at volunteer@sopl.org.