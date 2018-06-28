Driver extricated by firefighters from overturned vehicle on Prospect Street

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Thursday, June 28, at 11:40 a.m., the Maplewood Fire Department responded to the area of Prospect Street and North Crescent for a reported overturned vehicle with entrapment, according to a press release from the department.

The fire department responded with an engine, ladder and ambulance to the scene. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief 3, the individual who runs the shift and was in command of the incident, reported a vehicle on its side with confirmed entrapment. Stabilization equipment and hydraulic tools were deployed from Engine 32 and Ladder 31 to conduct the extrication of the patient by removing all of the glass and roof of the vehicle. The driver was extricated in approximately 20 minutes and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was transported by Maplewood Fire Department Rescue 36 to University Hospital in Newark, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.