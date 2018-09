MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Come out and support a community event to benefit public art on Springfield Avenue! The Springfield Avenue Partnership is hosting a Craft Beer tasting at the Wine Barrel at 1886 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy craft beer, food, live music and more. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets may be purchased at the Wine Barrel or online at https://samcraftbeer.bpt.me.