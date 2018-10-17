History Professor Receives Book Award at National Conference

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Maxine Lurie, a Seton Hall University professor emeritus, received an Award of Merit for her book “Envisioning New Jersey: An Illustrated History of the Garden State,” alongside her co-author, Richard Viet. The American Association for State and Local History presented the award during the national organization’s annual conference in Kansas City, Mo.

Lurie’s book pictorially explores the vast history of the state through a collection of 654 images taken from more than 150 institutions and archives. Seton Hall’s Msgr. William Noe Field Archives and Special Collections Center participated in the project. The accompanying captions contain specific information on each photo, detailing its origins and other relevant information that can be relied on by scholars. The book is written in chronological order and contains photos exploring time periods ranging from the pre-Colonial era to modern history. Photos of Seton Hall include university founder Bishop James Roosevelt Bayley and Presidents Hall.

“It was a difficult process at times — some photos required permission from the photographer, descendants and institution,” Lurie said in a press release. “Originally, Richard and I did not plan to have as many images in the book as it does presently. However, in our time researching and writing, we would come across images that would immediately spark our interest and we knew they had to be included.”

Lurie’s fascination with history dates back to her undergraduate studies, when she realized how much enjoyment she got from various history courses. After graduation, while pursuing her graduate degree, Lurie came into contact with Colonial documents, further igniting her passion for the field.

Lurie has taught history for more than 50 years. She began her career at Rutgers University, where she narrowed her research focus to New Jersey history before finding a home for herself at Seton Hall. During her tenure at Seton Hall, Lurie served as an academic adviser and chair of the history department. She has co-authored several other works with Viet, including “New Jersey: A History of the Garden State” and “Mapping New Jersey: An Evolving Landscape.”

Lurie and Viet met through various academic conferences and have worked together for many years. Lurie is chairwoman of the New Jersey Historical Commission, where Viet serves as a member. He is a professor and chair of the history and anthropology department at Monmouth University.

In celebration of their dedication to state and local history, the leadership of the AASLH conferred the award to them for the excellence of the book. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 73rd year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history. The conference attracts historians, museum curators, academics and archivists from throughout the nation. Over the course of the conference, Lurie and Viet were given time to present their book and share the insights they arrived at during the four years they spent writing. Lurie is currently working on a new book, “Taking Sides in Revolutionary New Jersey.”