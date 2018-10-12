HNA to hold BOE candidates’ forum Oct. 18

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will hold a South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education candidates’ forum on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave., Maplewood. The candidates will respond to questions presented by the HNA; a question-and-answer session will follow. Everyone is welcome to this forum. Bring your questions and concerns. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672.