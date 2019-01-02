Celebrate Tu B’Shevat at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Area families with children in preschool through second grade are welcome to attend the Young Family Tu B’Shevat Celebration and Dinner at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, on Friday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. Children will learn about the environment through a creative activity, in observance of the “New Year of the Trees.” Tu B’Shevat has evolved into an ecological holiday that reminds Jews of their connection to the Earth and their role as caretakers of the environment.

The evening will include a pizza dinner, with gluten-free and dairy-free options available upon request. The program will be followed immediately by a family-friendly “come as you are” Shabbat service at the Reform synagogue at 6 p.m. Advance reservations are required for planning purposes; include names of all adults and children, as well as children’s ages and any dietary restrictions. RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 9, to Samy Fantacone, TSTI’s young family coordinator, at sfantacone@tstinj.org.

For more information, visit www.tsti.org.