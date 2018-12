SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Civic Organization presents its 49th Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road. Rabbi Jesse M. Olitzky of Congregation Beth El will serve as keynote speaker. The Beloved Community Award recipients are community leaders Stacey Borden, Dean Dafis and Diane Grant.

The event is free and the public is invited. For more information, contact Phylis Peterman at 201-618-2584.