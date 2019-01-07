Community meeting to discuss Toomey’s site redevelopment

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The township of Maplewood will hold a second community meeting to discuss the draft redevelopment plan for the Toomey’s Automotive site at 104 Baker St. The meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Parlor at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood.

In July 2018 the Maplewood Township Committee determined that the former Toomey’s site qualified as an “area in need of rehabilitation” and engaged a licensed planner to prepare a draft redevelopment plan. The plan sets forth standards for the construction of buildings and other improvements at 104 Baker St.

At the first community meeting on Nov. 19, there were a number of suggestions and questions about the draft redevelopment plan. Based on community feedback, changes have been made to the draft plan. At the meeting on Jan. 10, those changes will be discussed.

It is expected that a majority of Township Committee members will be present at the community meeting. No formal action will be taken.