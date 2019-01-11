HNA remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 17th

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Everyone is invited to enjoy the luminaries purchased from the Community Coalition, join in song with Bahati Best, listen to a reading of King’s writing by Adebayo Boboye and share a cup of warm hot chocolate. Following this event, Mayor Vic DeLuca will discuss what is coming up in Maplewood in 2019.

Everyone is invited to attend this evening, which remembers the past and looks to the future. The meeting is free and open to the public. For further information, contact 201-787-7688 or cabms@aol.com.