MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Elizabeth native Michael Takiff, who bills himself as a writer, actor, comic, singer, dancer and historian, will perform his unique one-man show, “Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order),” in Maplewood on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. at the Ethical Culture Society of Essex County, 516 Prospect Ave., Maplewood. Admission is charged.

“Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order),” directed by Tony nominee Brian Lane Green, is about Jews but it’s not only about Jews. The show explores the big questions asked by all people about God and humanity, faith and reason, tribe and society.

As the show provokes people to think, it also gets them to laugh, employing a slew of comedic forms, like standup, sketch, character, impressions and just plain jokes. Discourse, rant and memoir fill out the show’s ample dramatic material.