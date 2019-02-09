MEND’s 2019 Green Bean Gala this March

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — MEND is hosting its annual fundraiser, the Green Bean Gala, on Saturday, March 9, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. The Green Bean Gala is a cocktail reception that will feature gourmet tasting stations, specialty drinks, music and dancing, and live and silent auctions.

Named for MEND’s school-bus-turned-mobile-food-pantry, funds raised will help strengthen and support a hunger relief network of 19 food pantries, and provide more fresh and healthy food in underserved communities throughout Essex County.

To sponsor the gala or purchase tickets, visit mendnj.org/green-bean-gala/.