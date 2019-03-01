Maplewood Rotary to honor founding member of CCR

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Rotary Club will honor Carol Barry Austin with its 2019 Citizenship Award at its Affair of the Heart event on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Maplewood Country Club. The Affair of the Heart raises funds for Maplewood Rotary’s ongoing efforts to save the lives of children around the world who are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Austin is a founding member of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and has dedicated her time and talents to the growth and success of the organization for the last 22 years. She currently co-chairs the Coalition’s Schools Committee and Nominating Committee, serves as vice chairwoman on the executive board and is recognized as a leader in the community. Professionally, Austin served as a consultant in the communications industry and has worked for Nynex, Mutual of New York and Equitable Life Insurance in New York City, and for large New Jersey-based corporations.

She has shared her time and skills with a number of other nonprofit organizations, including the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, South Orange Civic Organization, Tuxedo Park Neighborhood Association and the South Orange-Maplewood Awareness Committee. She has served as PTA/HSA president at Marshall, Jefferson, South Orange Middle and Columbia High schools, and on the executive board of the PTA/HSA Presidents’ Council. Austin has been appointed to several committees of the school district, including the Diversity and Equity Council, the Strategic Planning Committee, the Code of Conduct and Restorative Practices Committee, and the Planning Committee for what is now called the Montrose Early Childhood Center.

She has lived in South Orange for 40 years with her husband, Clarence. They have raised three children, who all attended the SOMA public schools. While Austin enjoys volunteering, she also spends time traveling, gardening, reading, knitting and spending time with friends. Her greatest joy is spending time with her family, especially her three grandsons.

Reservations for the Affair of the Heart are required. For more information, contact Rick Porter at rickporter10@gmail.com. This event is being sponsored by BCB Community Bank.