Let’s talk vegetable gardening in SO

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County will discuss vegetable gardening on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden, 220 Prospect St. in South Orange. The session is open to all vegetable gardeners, beginner to advanced, and will focus on summer gardening challenges. Audience questions will guide the conversation. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair; in the event of rain, the event will move inside. This session is free, but attendees are asked to reserve a spot online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfA_SHZiI7xzAZK-pMkdSo5HKZ1jClKaliGtDa5jgzGVD8I-A/viewform.