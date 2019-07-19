SO Community Relations Committee seeks volunteers

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Community Relations Committee is accepting volunteer applications. Founded in 1980, the CRC has pioneered programs in town such as the Gaslight, Newcomer’s Day, the Villager of the Month program and the most recent Naturalization Day. Additionally, the committee serves as a liaison for the constituents in the town by connecting with neighborhood associations and other townspeople. Individuals interested in volunteering for the CRC should complete the application at http://southorange.org/FormCenter/Applications-4/Boards-Committees-Commissions-Authoritie-43.