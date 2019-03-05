SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Parenting Center and the Elementary School PTAs invite parents to attend “The Impact of Social Media on Kids” on Monday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at South Mountain School, 444 W. South Orange Ave. in South Orange. The presentation will be given by licensed psychotherapist Lauren Muriello, the founder of Well Being Therapy Center and an educational speaker.

Muriello will address the impact of social media on children and tens, including the latest brain science and research finding; what’s happening in the brain and if social media is truly addicting; how to set children up for success; whether or not to monitor your child; apps to keep your child safe; the role of a parent in social medial; and creating a healthy balance for children.