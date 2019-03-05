TSTI invites public to programs in March

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, will host the following programs, which are free and open to all:

On Wednesday, March 6 and 20, at 9 a.m., learn how to practice different types of meditation, focusing on the breath, loving-kindness and awareness in a Jewish context during “Opening the Heart and Mind,” facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Each class consists of two 20-minute sits, framed through the Torah portion of the week or a lifecycle event on the Jewish calendar. Future sessions are scheduled for April 3 and 17, May 8 and 22 and June 5 and 19.

On Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, TSTI welcomes artist-in-residence Cantor Lisa Levine — a worship, ritual, recording and performing artist, songwriter and yoga prayer facilitator — for a special weekend. For more than 30 years, she has been building bridges between people of all faith traditions, working with choirs and bands to create a unique, spiritual weekend of music, movement, chant, meditation and healing. Levine will participate in the Friday night service at 6 p.m., which is open to all; on Saturday evening at 7 p.m., she will present a concert and lecture about the music of the Jews of Cuba. She has spent extensive time with the Cuban Jewish community and will talk about their history, music and future. She will be joined in song by Cantor Rebecca Moses of TSTI. The Saturday evening program is free of charge but advance registration is required; go to https://www.tsti.org/calendar/artist-in-residence to sign up.