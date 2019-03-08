Maplewood to launch inaugural Police Explorer Program

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department will be conducting its very first Police Explorer Program and is seeking interested and qualified youth candidates. The department is currently seeking five members for Police Explorer Post No. 1618. All applicants must be Maplewood residents and current high school students at the start of the program.

One goal of the Police Explorer Program is to help young men and women in the Maplewood community get an inside look at policing to make an educated and informed decision about a career in law enforcement. It is with this experience and relationship building that the Maplewood Police Department is hoping that, if young men and women decide that a career in law enforcement is a path they wish to pursue, they do so in the community they grew up in.

Another goal of the Police Explorer Program is to help answer any questions the young people of the community would have and to hopefully build relationships with the officers. This program is not just for young adults looking to become law enforcement officers. With this program the Maplewood Police Department will attempt to show the Explorers all different aspects of law enforcement, including but not limited to: traffic safety/stops, community policing, first aid and CPR, crime scene investigation, domestic violence intervention, arrest procedures, patrol procedures, search and seizure, and use of force.

To be eligible for the program, the youth must be a Maplewood resident and current high school student at the time the program begins; not possess a serious police record; be able to attend monthly meetings, each lasting approximately two hours; be willing to volunteer their time to attend Explorer functions; be able to commit to the Explorer Code and exemplify the professional image of the Maplewood Police Department and standards; have at the time of entry a minimum grade-point average of 2.50, which must be maintained; be able to safely perform duties of this position without posing a threat to the health or safety of themselves or others; and have full approval of parents or guardians and assurance of their support and cooperation.

If you or your child are interested in participating in the Maplewood Police Department Explorer Program or have questions pertaining to the program, contact Detective Steve Gyimoty at 973-761-7923.