New Jersey American Water to invest $633K in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — New Jersey American Water is replacing approximately 2,200 feet of aging water main in its Maplewood service area, according to a March 7 press release. The company is replacing water main that was installed in the 1910s with new ductile iron main along: Maplewood Avenue, from Jefferson Avenue to Beach Place; Beach Place, from Woodland Road to Maplewood Avenue; Maplewood Avenue, from Winthrop Place to Mountain Avenue; and Mountain Avenue, from Maplewood Avenue to Ridgewood Road. The project also includes replacing two fire hydrants and 29 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route.

This $633,000 investment will continue to improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion dollar program to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local qualified contractor, CRJ Contracting, was scheduled to begin work the week of March 11 and complete the work in approximately one month. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the summer of 2019.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.