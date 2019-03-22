TSTI offers many programs in April

SOUTH ORANGE, — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, will host the following programs in April, which are open to all.

On Wednesdays, April 3 and 17, May 8 and 22, and June 5 and 19, at 9 a.m., learn how to practice different types of meditation, focusing on the breath, lovingkindness and awareness in a Jewish context during “Opening the Heart and Mind,” facilitated by Beth Sandweiss. Each class consists of two 20-minute sits, framed through the Torah portion of the week or a lifecycle event on the Jewish calendar.

On Thursday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., the Iris Family Center for Early Childhood Education invites parents of children ages 2 and a half to 5 to “Why Don’t My Kids Listen to Me?” The free workshop will be presented by Lisa DiSciullo, a certified parent trainer and life coach, who will teach parents how to gain their children’s cooperation without nagging, bribing or yelling. To register, email cpaster@tstinj.org.

On Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m., in anticipation of Yom Yerushalayim, the day that the city of Jerusalem was reunified during the 1967 war, Rabbi Alexandra Klein will lead “Jerusalem: A Tale of Two Cities.” The class will cover the historical and mystical origins of the city. Attendees will study ancient texts and modern poetry. Advance registration is required; go to https://www.tsti.org/calendar/class-jerusalem-a-tale-of-two-cities-2.

On Friday, April 12, families with youngsters from preschool through second grade are invited to the “Young Families Pasta before Passover Shabbat Dinner” at 5 p.m. There will be a holiday-related activity and pasta dinner, with gluten-free pasta available upon request. Everyone is invited to stay for the “Come as You Are” Shabbat service at 6 p.m. Register in advance with Samy Fantacone at sfantacone@tstinj.org; include names of adults and children, and children’s ages. Attendees are encouraged to donate chametz — leavened products — or bring a box of crackers for the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges.

On Friday, April 26, Rabbi Andrea Weiss, provost of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion will be the guest speaker at TSTI’s Shabbat Scholar & Supper. The service, which is open to all, starts at 6 p.m. and the dinner and presentation, “Speaking Religious Truth to Political Power,” immediately follows at 7 p.m. Admission to dinner is charged; register online by April 19 at https://www.tsti.org/calendar/dinner-with-scholar-rabbi-andrea-weiss.

On Sunday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m., families of children from preschool to second grade are invited to a young family story time hike. The leisurely-paced hike will include stops for special clues and tasks that will help children earn a page in the unfolding story. RSVP in advance for planning purposes to Samy Fantacone at sfantacone@tstinj.org; include the names of adults and children, and children’s ages. Strollers are welcome.