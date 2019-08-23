SOPD remembers Officer Monsees brush with death

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — It’s not a typical Throwback Thursday, but the South Orange Police Department sent out a missive reminding the community of something that happened 30 years ago today.

On this date, Aug. 23, 30 years ago, South Orange Police Officer John Monsees was shot in the line of duty. Monsees had responded to a Hamilton Road address on a call of a burglary in progress, in which two suspects tied up the homeowners.

Upon arrival, Monsees gave foot pursuit to one of the fleeing suspects and engaged in a physical confrontation with him in a rear yard on Holland Road. During the confrontation Monsees was shot and nearly lost his life.

“A testament to the caliber of men and women of the South Orange Police Department, Officer Monsees, after a full recovery, returned to serve the community with honor. We are proud to say, he is still on duty to this very day,” the SOPD release read. “We acknowledge the sacrifice that Officer Monsees put forth on that summer evening 30 years ago and thank him for his unwavering service ever since.”