MFD deputy chief retires after 25 years

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the April 2 Maplewood Township Committee, Maplewood Fire Department Deputy Chief Walter Nugent III was honored. Nugent has retired from the fire department after 25 years of dedicated service.

  

