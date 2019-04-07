Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the April 2 Maplewood Township Committee, Maplewood Fire Department Deputy Chief Walter Nugent III was honored. Nugent has retired from the fire department after 25 years of dedicated service. Maplewood Fire Department MFD deputy chief retires after 25 years added by Editor on April 7, 2019View all posts by Editor → COMMENTSI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
COMMENTS