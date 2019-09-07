Rematch: Villagers vs. Neshanock in game of 19th-century baseball

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 14, at noon, the South Orange Villagers will play the Flemington Neshanock in a baseball game played according to the 1864 rules of the game in Cameron Field in South Orange.

Part game, part show, part history lesson and all fun, the Flemington Neshanock team will return to compete against local volunteers in bare-handed baseball, wearing period uniforms and using rules from 1800s.

Cameron Field is famous as the venue “where legends played.” While today the field is used by local leagues and high schools, famous Yankee all-stars Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth and Whitey Ford played on Cameron Field, as well as several Negro League stars, including Josh Gibson of the Pittsburgh Crawfords.

Come on out and support our South Orange Villagers! For more information, contact the Department of Recreation at 973-378-7754, ext. 2.