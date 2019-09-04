Seton Hall among best in nation for mid-career salary

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University was named among the top 12 percent of colleges in America for the mid-career salary of its alumni at $103,800.

The research and ranking was compiled by PayScale Inc., “the world’s leading provider of on-demand compensation data and software.” For the ranking, PayScale Inc. sampled data from more than 3.5 million full-time, degree-holding employees. The sample included people with only bachelor’s degrees who had studied at one of 1,736 schools.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Seton Hall placed in the top 12 percent of all colleges in the nation for alumni pay,” said Christopher Lucas, a finance and marketing major in the university’s Stillman School of Business. “The Career Center is an extraordinary resource beginning as early as freshman year, when students can begin to meet and consult with counselors for internships, job fairs and curricular guidance to match their career goals.”

Seton Hall has also been named a “Top 5 College for Internships” by the International Business Times.

The PayScale College Salary Report, which is published each year, uses the standard measurement for mid-career salary, defined as 10-plus years after graduation.

Seton Hall’s ranking is especially impressive as only 8 percent of the graduates were from STEM fields, which typically command higher salaries. Other New Jersey schools that ranked higher than SHU, such as Stevens, NJIT and Princeton, have much higher proportions of STEM students — 78, 75 and 49 percent respectively.

“This ranking is another example in a long list of accolades that shows that Seton Hall truly excels in helping students to find their place in the world,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Alyssa McCloud said. “We prepare them for careers for which they are suited and, as evidenced by this latest ranking, where they truly flourish.”