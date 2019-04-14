SOVCA presents ‘Taste of South Orange’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Hosted by the South Orange Village Center Alliance, the “Taste of South Orange Food Stroll & Pub Crawl” is back with more than one dozen participating eateries and taverns. On Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., the annual family-friendly event, now in its fourth year, will showcase the diverse restaurants and unique retailers in town while live musicians perform throughout the Village Center. Wristbands are currently available for advance purchase online at www.sovillagecenter.org/pub/event/story/2374/. Hundreds will gather downtown to stroll and sample delectable bites and beverages inside each participating establishment, while retailers will be offering great discounts and promotions.

“Taste of South Orange” attendees can eat their way around the village by purchasing a wristband in advance or at the event. Beverages and pub crawl drinks are cash bar and not covered by the entrance fee.

As part of the event’s give back mission, 20 percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, which works to alleviate hunger by providing fresh and healthy food, funds, volunteers and a collaborative forum for its member pantries. During “Taste of South Orange,” MEND’s Green Bean bus will be parked by Spiotta Park to accept donations of hot and cold cereals; shelf-stable milk; peanut butter; pasta and sauce; canned tuna or chicken in water; low- or no-salt canned vegetables; canned fruit in juice; 1 lb. bags of rice; and canned or dried beans.