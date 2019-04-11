Members of Baroness spin music for WSOU-FM listeners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, April 5, lunchtime listeners to active rock station WSOU 89.5 FM were treated to music selected by members of the band Baroness. Singer, guitarist and founder John Dyer Baizley, along with drummer Sebastian Thomson, sat down with WSOU’s Doug “The Hurricane” Woolever for a live interview.

During the 90-minute conversation, Baizley and Thomson played some of their favorite bands and shared inside stories about the band. The two also teased some of the material from their forthcoming album “Gold & Grey,” which will be released later this month. The band stopped by the station on the way to their show at The Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.

Photos Courtesy of Tayla Frey