Princeton physicist to give Jaki Lecture at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sir Steven C. Cowley, director of the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory at Princeton University, will present “Bringing Down the Cost and Scale of Fusion Energy” as the Father Stanley L. Jaki Distinguished Lecture at the 2019 Petersheim Academic Exposition at Seton Hall University on Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m.

Cowley is a theoretical physicist and international authority on fusion energy. He serves as the seventh director of PPPL, a Department of Energy national laboratory considered the preeminent research facility investigating nuclear fusion energy and basic plasma science. Prior to serving as the lab’s director, Cowley was president of Corpus Christi College and professor of physics at Oxford University.

“We are extremely honored to host professor Cowley here at Seton Hall,” professor Jose L. Lopez of the physics department said. “He is a world-renowned physicist and the world’s leading authority on fusion energy. Given the profound impact of Father Stanley Jaki’s ideas on the understanding of the workings of the universe, it is unquestionably fitting that professor Cowley, one of the world’s leading thinkers on the future of human civilization and its energy needs, should be this year’s Jaki Lecturer.”