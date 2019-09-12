LWV to host public meeting with freeholders

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange will host a meeting with Essex County Freeholders on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.

In Essex County, 15 percent to 20 percent of property taxes are allocated to the county government. The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders then approves how that money will be spent. Freeholder Wayne Richardson, who represents Maplewood, and Freeholder Tyshammie Cooper, who represents South Orange, will make presentations and answer questions from the audience on Sept. 19.