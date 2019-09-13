Butnick to discuss ‘The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia’ at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Stephanie Butnick, a journalist and host of the leading Jewish podcast “Unorthodox,” will share insights about her newest book, “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia” at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. during the evening worship service. The service and discussion are open to all.

Butnick, who co-authored the book with her “Unorthodox” co-hosts, will discuss why they felt it important to provide a fun, accessible reference guide to many aspects of Judaism. “Unorthodox” is the most popular Jewish podcast on iTunes. Last March, Butnick led a discussion with TSTI’s Hebrew High students, parts of which were later aired on the podcast. She is also the deputy editor of Tablet and has written for the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange.