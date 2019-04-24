South Mountain YMCA honors area teen as Youth of the Year

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Morgan Andrews’ aspiration to become an early childhood teacher is rooted firmly in her experiences at the South Mountain YMCA.

When she aged out of the YMCA’s Teen Adventure Camp after four summers, Andrews became a counselor-in-training and then a junior counselor at YKNOTS summer camp, caring for preschoolers and kindergarteners. She joined the YMCA’s Teen Leaders Interact Club, organizing service projects. Since September, the 16-year-old spends afternoons as a teacher’s assistant at the Y’s Early Childhood Learning Center.

“Morgan has already made an impact on the many children she has interacted with at our branch and will continue to make a difference in the future,” said South Mountain YMCA ECLC Director Jennifer MacAfee.

The Millburn High School sophomore was honored as the South Mountain YMCA’s Youth of the Year for 2018 at the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges’ annual dinner on April 11. The South Mountain YMCA is one of seven branches of the Metro YMCA.

“I’ve always looked up to other people who work at the YMCA, whether through camp, being a counselor or working in the ECLC,” Andrews said. “It makes me feel good that now I’m seen as a role model, and that there are people at the Y who look up to me.”

As a former Girl Scout, Andrews helped her troop raise $9,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through participation in Muckfest, a 5K mud run.

“It made me feel good to know that I made an impact towards a great cause,” said Andrews, who earned her Girls Scout silver award and loves working with children. “They all have such unique personalities that bring a lot of joy to me. The amount of energy, humor and love that they all hold is so pure, and there’s never a day where they fail to make me smile.”

Andrews lives in Millburn with her parents, brother, sister and grandmother.