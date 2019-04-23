Shuttles, spindles and flyer wheels at Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Durand-Hedden House in Maplewood, the Essex County Hand Spinners Guild will demonstrate the magical art of spinning fibers into yarn on hand spindles and spinning wheels, some antique or traditional in appearance, and some contemporary with a modern look. Weavers will also demonstrate how cloth is made on a variety of looms and there will be examples of woven fabric. Visitors of all ages will be invited to try their hands at spinning and weaving.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours, call 973-763-7712 or visit durandhedden.org.