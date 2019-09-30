Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘Deer Resistant Native Plants’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., when Michael Van Clef discusses his favorite topic, “Deer Resistant Native Plants.”

Van Clef will explain various landscape uses for native plants ranging from meadow patches to formal gardens, focusing on the selection of native plants based on their functions and emphasizing the value they provide to birds, bees and butterflies. He will also detail how to choose deer resistant plants and develop creative ways to protect any native plant from marauding deer.

Van Clef is the stewardship director of Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space and has more than 25 years of experience in land stewardship, planning and research, working extensively in the evaluation and management of rare and invasive species and deer management. His talk follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.