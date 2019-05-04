Service in El Salvador, a pilgrimage of DOVEs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Division of Volunteer Efforts at Seton Hall University again this year sent students, faculty members and administrators on a service trip to El Salvador. In total, 28 took the journey during spring break 2019, dividing their presence between the towns of San Miguel and Santa Tecla.

This year marked the 15th year DOVE has trekked to El Salvador, giving students the opportunity to experience a ministry of presence within the small but densely populated Central American country that is still, in some ways, recovering from the civil war that ended in 1992.

“In our 15 years of traveling to El Salvador, we have seen great improvements and less poverty,” DOVE Director Michelle Peterson said. “It is truly gratifying to see the progress and the changes being implemented throughout the years — though there is still a great deal left to do.”

According to Peterson, the goal of these trips is for students to be present in the lives of the people of El Salvador and to learn and grow from that experience. Although nominally a service trip, the journey is more akin to a pilgrimage, calling students to immerse themselves in the lives of others and with each other in community. To that end, students take lodging for the week within the homes of local residents and spend time getting to know people who are struggling with poverty, in nursing homes, daycare facilities and orphanages.

“The entire week I worked with the happiest, smartest, kindest and most appreciative kids I have ever met,” said Carsen Essing, a freshman who volunteered in a San Miguel orphanage. “From the first day I was there the kids never showed me anything but love. I was able to connect to each of them in a unique way that will stick with me for the rest of my life. While I’d like to believe I made an impact on the people in El Salvador, the real impact was the one that they made on me. They opened my eyes to see the world in a new way, to be more kind, more loving and more appreciative.”

In the first few days of the journey, students visited the memorial at El Mozote, the site of the worst massacre in modern Latin American history. They also traveled to the home of Saint Oscar Romero, a Catholic priest who spoke out against poverty, social injustice, torture and assassination. At the hospital, students celebrated Mass and then met with patients, many of whom were being treated for cancer. After the first three days, the students were given their volunteer assignments and split into two groups: one to San Miguel and one to Santa Tecla.

At the end of each day of service, the students gathered to talk about their experiences. Often, faculty and administrators — many of whom have been coming to El Salvador each year for more than a decade — are able to provide context for students; because the groups are each accompanied and guided by a priest, these conversations often move toward the spiritual ramifications of the day’s events.

When asked what she had learned from the trip, and what her biggest takeaway was, Annabella Pastorok, a Seton Hall student who assisted in a daycare center in Santa Tecla, said, “In one word — community. In many words — a new found love of life and a renewal for a love of service. I am very active at Seton Hall in community service through Alpha Phi Omega, a co-ed community service fraternity. However, this trip reawakened for me why I started doing service in the first place — to help others. I think often we get caught up in our daily lives worrying about numbers and social norms. But going to El Salvador with DOVE reminded me what matters.”

Photos Courtesy of SHU