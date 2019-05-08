Autism NJ, SHU to partner on public policy initiatives

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Behavioral Practices in Clinical and School-Based Settings Research Lab, run by Brian Conners, a faculty associate in the Applied Behavior Analysis and special education programs at Seton Hall University, has partnered with Autism New Jersey to research public policy issues impacting individuals with autism and their families throughout the state of New Jersey.

“This partnership will give students the chance to perform research that will aid in data-based decision-making to influence public policy and advocacy efforts that may positively impact the autism community in the state,” Conners said. “Our goal for the partnership is to help provide research support to Autism New Jersey each year based upon their public policy agenda for legislative efforts on autism-related issues.”

“Autism New Jersey’s public policy work is based on individuals’ and families’ needs and involves collaboration, analysis and strategy,” Autism New Jersey Executive Director Suzanne Buchanan said. “We’re excited about this innovative partnership with Seton Hall University that will provide us with additional data to inform our public policy initiatives and evaluate the impact that policy decisions have on the autism community.”