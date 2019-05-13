Genealogy isn’t a tree or chart — it’s a story

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join genealogist and author Maureen Wlodarczyk at Durand-Hedden House in Maplewood on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. to learn how to layer historical context of the times in which your ancestors lived into your family tree, giving dimension to their lives, struggles and experiences. Researching your family history and authenticating names, dates, and places is only the starting point. Wlodarczyk will use her own New Jersey Irish family in her PowerPoint talk to illustrate how adding “flesh” to your ancestral “skeleton” brings your forebears alive. She will provide handouts and welcome questions.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours, call 973-763-7712 or visit durandhedden.org.