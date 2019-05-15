Join in the fun at the Maplewood Senior Center

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Friday, May 3, the Maplewood Senior Center celebrated Cinco de Mayo a bit early with a delicious lunch, followed by a dessert of churro cupcakes. The senior citizens, who were joined by the Maplewood Community Services staff and Mayor Vic DeLuca, were then surprised by a mariachi band entering with a thunderous melody of song and dance.

Some upcoming senior events at the Maplewood Senior Center are:

Senior Fitness Day on Friday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

A ziti luncheon on Wednesday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m.; and

A summer kickoff barbeque on Wednesday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m.

Also, on Tuesday, June 25, seniors will depart at 10 a.m. for the Spirit of New Jersey cruise; the fee includes bus, lunch and cruise.

To register for these programs, visit Maplewood.recdesk.com/community or call Michelle at 973-763-0750.

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Mancuso