Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta to speak at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Oct. 20, the Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute will welcome labor rights activist Dolores Huerta, founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, for its 2019 speaker series. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Seton Hall University in the Jubilee Hall Auditorium on the South Orange campus, 400 South Orange Ave. Admission is charged. For more information and to register, visit www.shu.edu/latino-institute/an-afternoon-with-dolores-huerta.cfm.

A civil rights activist and community organizer, Huerta has worked for labor rights and social justice for more than 50 years. In 1962, she and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union. She served as vice president and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades.

Alicia Menendez, journalist and multimedia storyteller, will moderate the event. This event is co-sponsored by the Edwin R. Lewinson Center for the Study of Labor, Inequality and Social Justice; the Division of Student Services; the Provost’s Office; the Center for Hispanic Policy, Research, and Development; the Office of International Programs; Adelante; and the “Latina to Latina” podcast.