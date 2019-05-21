SOPAC holds Texas Hold ’em Tournament, Casino Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center kicked off its spring fundraising with a Texas Hold ’em Tournament and Casino Night on Wednesday, May 8, at the Crestmont Country Club in West Orange. The evening of poker and casino games was a financial success, netting more than $71,000 for the nonprofit. Proceeds will be used for educational activities and community events, along with the day-to-day operations of “New Jersey’s Favorite Small Performing Arts Center.” SOPAC provides high-quality engaging performances at affordable prices, serving more than 50,000 people each year and garnering excellent reviews for its diverse presentations.

SOPAC board of governors member and Committee Chairman Carl Wolf spearheaded the successful event for the second year, with many guests attending again after being introduced to SOPAC at last year’s event.

“I was delighted to see so many people support SOPAC and this event once again,” Wolf said. “It’s always such a good time. It’s a combination of guests wanting to support our organization and understanding how vital arts education is, in addition to knowing how much fun they’ll have throughout the night. It’s just one of the many ways people support SOPAC.”

The grand prize winner, Jamie Goldman, received an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville, while runner-up Daby Carreras received a two-night stay at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod. Tickets to the second round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage, tickets and a backstage tour to Broadway’s “Book of Mormon,” and a Bozily Laser Golf Range Finder rounded out the prizes for the third-, fourth- and fifth-place winners, who were Julie Rose, Molly Rosenberg and Eric Leitner, respectively.

This event was sponsored by Spartan Capital Securities LLC. In addition to Spartan Capital, Lakota Holdings, M&T Bank, JACLO, Sandalwood Securities, BCB Community Bank and World Wide Sales, as well as a number of other individual donors, provided support for the night of fun and prizes.

Photos Courtesy of Dee Billia