26th annual Evening of Roses embraces ‘Generation’ theme

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, June 4, the Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies will honor David M. Bossman and Deborah Lerner Duane at the 26th annual Evening of Roses fundraiser.

Bossman, currently serving as executive director of the fund and professor of Jewish-Christian studies, will retire June 30. He will receive the Sister Rose Thering Fund Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Sister Rose Thering Fund Chairman Deborah Lerner Duane will receive the Sister Rose Thering Fund Servant Leadership Award.

This year, the fund’s ongoing theme has been “keeping the story alive for generations.” Keeping that important message in mind, the event’s two guest speakers will be Elisha Wiesel, co-chief information officer at Goldman Sachs and the son of Marion and Elie Wiesel, and Archbishop Roberto Octavio Gonzalez Nieves of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Wiesel is a second-generation Holocaust survivor whose father, Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, received an honorary degree from Seton Hall University at the Evening of Roses event in 1998. Gonzalez was born in Elizabeth; his father, Jesus Hiram Gonzalez-Orta, was a Seton Hall alumnus and reportedly the first Puerto Rican to graduate from the university.

“Sister Rose believed in the power of teachers to transform the world through education. Dr. Bossman has impacted the lives of our teacher-scholars who bring the lessons of social justice to their classrooms. Ms. Lerner Duane’s leadership brought a new level of organization to the SRTF board and an increased awareness of the importance of our programs and work to the university community and beyond,” said Melinda Hanlon, chairwoman of the SRTF board of trustees.

The program begins at 6 p.m. in Bethany Hall on the Seton Hall University South Orange campus, 400 South Orange Ave, South Orange. The evening will also include a musical program directed by Jason C. Tramm, assistant professor, director of choral activities and trustee of the Sister Rose Thering Fund.

For tickets and information, contact the Sister Rose Thering Fund office at 973-761-9006 or srtf@shu.edu, or visit https://advancement.shu.edu/event-registrations/evening-of-roses. Current Seton Hall students are able to purchase tickets at a discounted price.