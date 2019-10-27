Thering Fund presents Robbins Wilf Lecture featuring Rabbi Sandmel

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Can interreligious dialogue save the planet? This important question will be explored by the Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies. The fund’s ninth annual Dr. Marcia Robbins Wilf Lecture will be Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Bethany Hall on Seton Hall University’s main campus, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange. A reception will follow the lecture.

Is religion a negative force in society or can it contribute to the advance of social development and human liberation? Can interreligious dialogue help restore civility to public discourse, which seems to be but a memory in the world today? Building on the Vatican’s “Dialogue and Proclamation,” Herschel’s “No Religion is an Island” and other sources, Rabbi David Fox Sandmel will explore these questions.

The Anti-Defamation League’s director of interreligious engagement since 2014, Sandmel is a scholar of Jewish-Christian relations and an interfaith activist. In his role, he serves as an officer of the International Jewish Committee on Interreligious Consultations, a coalition of international Jewish organizations that engages in dialogue with international Christian organizations, including the Vatican, the World Council of Churches and the Orthodox Churches.

The event is free and open to the public; however, attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting www.shu.edu/go/robbinswilf.