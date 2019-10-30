Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church to celebrate Mass of Remembrance

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Our Lady of Sorrows, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange, will celebrate its Mass of Remembrance in memory of departed family members, friends and parishioners on Saturday, Nov. 2, at noon. Join the congregation as it comes together in prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. A Book of Remembrance will be available before the Mass, and all are invited to list the names of their own departed loved ones. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the Mass. For more information, call 973-763-5454.