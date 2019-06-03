Maplewood nurse nominated for Yankees’ Nurse Hero Award

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Ten nurses have been nominated for the Nurse Hero Award, which will be awarded by the New York Yankees on Thursday, June 20, at Yankee Stadium. Everyone is encouraged to visit https://nurse.org/articles/yankees-nurse-night-2019/, read each nurse’s bio and cast their vote — before voting closes June 8 — for who should win the award, which will provide the winner with VIP Yankee suite tickets. Among the nominees is Maplewood’s Jan Kaminsky.

Kaminsky, a registered nurse with a PhD, is an assistant professor of nursing at CUNY SPS and direct of education at Rainbow Health Consulting. She is a tireless nurse advocate for some of the most vulnerable members of our population; she has worked with and for LGBTQ youth in a variety of positions, from a bedside nurse assisting youth at risk for suicide to a community organization that she co-founded to provide the important intervention of social and family support for transgender youth. Kaminsky founded the National LGBTQ+ Nurses Association and is married with three children.

“Her work with youth saves lives every single day, and she should be commended for it,” her nominator wrote. “I can’t think of a more deserving person to be honored at the New York Yankees Nurse Night!”