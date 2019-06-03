Durand-Hedden, CCR to present ‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Juneteenth, an African American holiday marking the end of slavery, will be celebrated Sunday, June 9, at the Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, in collaboration with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.

The event, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m., will include reenactors from the Civil War’s 6th United States Colored Infantry Regiment, African drummers and dancers, the Columbia High School Special Dance Company, a demonstration by Nubian Quilters, storytellers, and many activities for adults and children, including face-painting, read-alouds and making paper quilt squares. The winners of the student essay contest will read their essays. Vendors of African-themed books, clothing and jewelry will add to the excitement. Individual pies and cookies will be available for sale.

Also available will be voter registration forms, free blood pressure screenings, and health information about sickle cell disease and bone marrow donation. Inside the house, an exhibit about the origins of Juneteenth and the history of slavery in New Jersey will provide historical context to the day.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.durandhedden.org or www.communitycoalitiononrace.org.