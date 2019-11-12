Springfield Avenue Partnership announces new executive director

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Springfield Avenue Partnership, the district management corporation of the Springfield Avenue Special Improvement District in Maplewood, has appointed Nicole Dooskin Wallace as its new executive director, effective Oct. 21.

Wallace, who has extensive economic development and urban planning experience, is the first full-time executive director for the partnership. She comes to the partnership after her recent roles with the Hudson River Park Trust and the New York City Economic Development Corporation. In her new role, Wallace will report to the partnership board of trustees and president. She will have the day-to-day strategic and tactical oversight for a variety of programs, including beautification and “place-making” projects, business recruitment and development initiatives, marketing, administration, and relationship building with business and community stakeholders.

The partnership’s vision is to create a stable, diverse and friendly commercial district that provides for the needs of the local community, draws strength from the municipal amenities on Springfield Avenue, promotes business development, and brings new visitors to the district. Wallace will build on the board’s achievements, such as further establishing the branding and identity for Springfield Avenue Maplewood, developing and promoting successful events such as MayFest and Craft Beer Tasting, and driving public art and place-making. In addition, she will continue efforts to attract new merchants and enhance opportunities for existing businesses.

“Springfield Avenue offers a unique opportunity for Maplewood — a community that inspires local pride,” Wallace said in a Nov. 7 press release. “I think that pride extends to the businesses that locate here, and I look forward to working with the board, merchants and all partners to capitalize on Springfield Avenue’s assets and bring more business opportunities and community engagement to SAM.”