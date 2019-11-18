SO Rotary and SOPL collect items for various organizations

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Gifting Days are here again! South Orange Rotary and the South Orange Public Library will be working with Wynona’s House, Isaiah House, M.E.N.D. and Diller Teen Fellows to collect items for donation. The collection will run through Dec. 16 and all items can be dropped off at the SOPL, 65 Scotland Road in South Orange.

The mission of Wynona’s House is to promote justice and healing of child victims of abuse and violence by coordinating investigative, prosecutorial, treatment and prevention services. Wynona’s House is collecting winter accessories, specifically scarves, hats and gloves, for children of all ages. New and gently used items are appreciated.

Isaiah House’s mission is to reduce the prevalence of homelessness, hunger and unemployment throughout Essex County, more specifically within the Oranges and Newark. Isaiah House is collecting laundry supplies — powdered and liquid detergent, fabric sheets and softener, and bleach — to distribute to families. Also, Isaiah House is looking for used but working televisions to be used on location for tennagers in the organization’s Youth Empowered to Succeed program.

M.E.N.D. stands for Meeting Emergency Needs with Dignity and is an interfaith coalition of food pantries in Essex County. The organization is looking for donations of food, such as canned tuna in water, dry beans and nut butters, canned beans and vegetables with no or low sodium, rolled oats, canned fruit in juice and not syrup, and low-sodium soups. Do not donate expired foods.

Diller Teen Fellows is a partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ and the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges. Eliana, a South Orange teenager is collecting winter accessories for all ages through Nov. 24. She will then distribute the hats, scarves, boots, gloves and mittens to families in need.