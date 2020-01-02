MGC Presents ‘Philadelphia, America’s Garden Capital’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Did you know that Philadelphia is the garden capital of America? Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., when Kathleen Salisbury, director of Temple University’s Ambler Arboretum, presents “America’s Garden Capital.”

She will lead the club on a virtual tour of some of Philadelphia’s superb public gardens and share fascinating stories about each of them. These gardens are part of the Greater Philadelphia Gardens Organization, a consortium of Philadelphia-area gardens, and represent more than 30 gardens within 30 miles of the city.

Salisbury’s talk follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.