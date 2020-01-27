‘The ABCs of Kindergarten’ welcome event

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District will hold an information session on “The ABCs of Kindergarten” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Seth Boyden School, 274 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood.

This event will provide a brief overview of the kindergarten program by a panel of representatives from each of the district’s schools, followed by a question-and-answer session. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage and meet with school principals, assistant principals and PTA representatives.

On-site childcare will be provided by South Mountain YMCA.