Taking a leap to help local schools

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School Cougar Boosters will host a leap year celebration to raise money to help students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Sorrows Gymnasium, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange.

Since 1974 the CHS Cougar Boosters have provided critical financial support for the extracurricular programs at Columbia High School, providing more than $400,000 in grants over the years. The Boosters are co-hosting the leap year celebration with Rent Party Backpack Pals.

“Backpack Pals provides child-friendly food to food-insecure children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District,” Booster board member Lou Sartori said. “We wanted the celebration to have a real community feel and getting Rent Party involved just seemed like the right fit.”

“By February we’re all fed up with winter,” Booster board member and event organizer Margaret Gray said. “This is a great way to get out, hear some terrific music, have a lot of fun and do something really great for our kids.”

Tickets are charged. Attendees can enjoy beer, wine and soft drinks; a buffet meal provided by local restaurants; and live entertainment by local band Big Train. Tickets are available online at www.chscougarboosters.org or at the door.