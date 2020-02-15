Two towns receive $267,740 through CDBG program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Essex County recently announced that approximately $5.4 million will be distributed to 14 Essex County municipalities and 34 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Maplewood received $164,840 and South Orange received $102,900. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.

“Programs supported through the CDBG and ESG programs are direct investments to provide services that enhance our quality of life and help stabilize our neighborhoods by modernizing our infrastructure and supporting programs that assist vulnerable populations,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “These federal grants enable us to upgrade our sidewalks and roads, enhance handicap access, address mental health needs, support food pantries, and stimulate the overall development in our communities.”

A total of $2,089,641 was awarded to 14 municipalities and county programs for infrastructure improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in the Essex County consortium. Grants ranged in size from $25,000 to Roseland to $370,500 to Orange. Essex County was provided with $1,039,263 for program oversight, monitoring and administration.

Maplewood received $164,840 for ADA curb ramps to various sidewalks.

“For the 2020 CDBG grant, there are various ADA ramps and associated curbing located throughout the township that will be upgraded. The exact location and number is not fully known as field survey remains to be performed to identify the total number of non-conforming ramps and curb,” Maplewood township engineer Paul Kittner told the News-Record in a Feb. 11 email. “Upgrading the ADA ramps and curbing is required by the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The CDBG grant is a wonderful funding source to help pay for these required improvements.”

South Orange received $102,900, which it will use to purchase an ADA senior bus.

“South Orange uses these CDBG grants to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities,” village Business Administrator Adam Loehner told the News-Record via email on Feb. 10. “CDBG is an important tool for helping local governments tackle serious challenges facing our communities, and Essex County does a fantastic job managing these grants and assisting local communities through the federal process.

It’s not just municipalities that are helped by these grants. A total of $1,787,411 was awarded directly to nonprofit community organizations. Grants ranged in size from $7,800 to Jewish Family Services in Livingston to $48,500 to Wynona’s House in Newark. Essex County was provided with grants of $856,399 to repave roads, $79,200 to purchase a handicap accessible senior bus, $91,200 for landlord and tenant counseling, and $467,172 for a home improvement program.

Among these organizations, the Arc of Essex County received $29,400 for an ADA vehicle; Jewish Family Services received $7,800 for its services to frail, homebound, older adults; the Mental Health Association of Essex County received $9,700 for an ADA vehicle replacement; NCJW/Essex of Livingston received $9,700 for its job-readiness program; Planned Parenthood received $9,800 for HIV prevention, testing and counseling; The Bridge received $11,200 for behavioral health counseling; and Wynona’s House in Newark received $48,500 for Family Resource Center renovations.

A total of $440,579 was awarded to eight local social service agencies through the Emergency Solutions Grant program. Grants range in size from $12,000 to the Salvation Army in Newark to $73,000 to the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. These funds will support emergency shelter operations, rehousing activities and homelessness prevention. Essex County was provided with a $33,043 grant to administer the program. There is $82,756 available for reprogramming.

“The beauty of the CDBG and ESG programs is their ability to fund a broad array of projects without affecting the budgets of the county, municipalities or organizations receiving the grants. This is a great example of a tax relief program that benefits all county citizens,” said Anibal Ramos, director of the Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson