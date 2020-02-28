Get ready for Mayapple Trail Runs on May 16

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Runners are invited to register for the 11th Mayapple Trail Runs to be held Saturday, May 16, in South Mountain Reservation. The races are organized by the volunteers of the South Mountain Conservancy with the support of the Essex County Parks Department. The USA Track and Field–sanctioned races provide an informal but supportive trail race environment for runners who are up to the challenge of completing 10 or 20-mile distances, or ultra-marathon routes of 50 kilometers, 31 miles; 40 miles; 50 miles; and 100 kilometers, 62 miles. Volunteers are needed to staff the aid stations during the race; to help out, contact southmtn100k@gmail.com.

For the first time this year, participants can run 40-mile or 50-mile distances. Also, those who sign up for the 100-kilometer race but run the 50K, 40-mile or 50-mile races will not be designated “did not finish.” Medals will only be given to the winners of the 10-mile and 20-mile races, and the 50K and 100K races.

All proceeds support the mission of the conservancy as a steward and advocate for the park and its public programs. Visit www.somocon.org for more information.

To register, go to Ultrasignup.com. Registration ends at 5 p.m., Friday, May 15. There are no race-day registrations.