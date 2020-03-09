Fundraiser in Maplewood to support of Donny Gialanella

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Saturday, March 28, attend a “Let Your Yoga Dance” and social gathering to raise funds for Maplewood native Donny Gialanella, who currently lives in Florida. This event will raise money for a brain operation for Gialanella, who has aggressive tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease.

The event, hosted by Jane and Walt Wiatr and Janice Higgins, will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Civic Center, 124 Dunnell Road in Maplewood, in space donated by the South Mountain YMCA. Attendees must RSVP by March 21 to Jane Wiatr by calling 908-578-4046; admission is charged. For more information and to donate to this cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donny-gialanella039s-brain-operation?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

The event will include one hour of “Let Your Yoga Dance,” led by Higgins, a certified instruction, followed by socializing with light food and beverages.